GATE 2020 Admit Card Today

GATE 2020 admit card will be released today.

GATE 2020 admit cards are expected today. 8.6 lakh candidates who have registered for the GATE would receive their admit cards having details of exam centre, shift, venue and other relevant details today. Candidates should download the GATE 2020 admit card from the official website only. This year, IIT Delhi would conduct the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) on February 1, 2, 8 and 9. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE 2020 Admit Card (Official Website)

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee) and the scores are used for admission to M.Tech. courses and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies and are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes.

Mock tests, to aid candidates understand the exam pattern, was released by the exam organising body in November.

This exam was announced in July and the details were notified in September last year.

The GATE result will be declared on March 16. GATE score will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.

