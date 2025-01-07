GATE 2O25 Admit Cards To Be Out Today, Check Mock Test Link For The Exam

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the admit cards for GATE 2025 exam today. Once released, candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in. They will be required to enter their login credentials for the same. The admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 2, 2025. The exam is set to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes.



GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.



Steps to download GATE 2025 admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2. Enter the enrollment number and password

Step 3. Click on GATE Login

Step 4. Select the link for downloading the admit card

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam



GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.



GATE 2025: Negative marking

For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking:

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer



The official website provides mock test links for various exam combinations to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test. Candidates can visit the official website to click on the name of the test paper and its code to open the mock test link in a new tab or window.