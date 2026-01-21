CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Expected To Be Released Before February 10

CBSE Board Eam 2026 Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the Class 10, 12 board examination admit card in the first week of February, 2026. Once released, students can check and download the admit card on the official website of the board - cbse.gov.in.

The admit card for private candidates were released earlier on January 19, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams Admit Card Release Date

The board released the 2025 Class 10, 12 examination admit card on February 3, 2025. Based on the past trend, students can expect the CBSE 2026 Board examination admit cards to be released before February 10, 2026.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: How To Download Admit Card For Class 10, 12?

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "CBSE Board Exams Class 10 Admit Card" or "CBSE Board Exams 2026 Class 12 admit card" respectively.

Enter your roll number or other details as required.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your admit card for future reference.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Details Mentioned On The Admit Card