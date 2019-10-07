No Official Test Series For GATE 2020, Don't Believe Fake Emails: GATE Authority

GATE 2020 authority said it is not involved with any specially designed test series for GATE aspirants.

According to the GATE 2020 authority, it has not released any specially designed GATE test series for the aspirants. It also asked the GATE 2020 or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering aspirants to not to believe fake information and emails being circulated by 'some fraudulent groups'. GATE, an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for admission to Masters and Doctoral programmes in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies, will be held in the first and second weeks of February 20.

The GATE authority (IIT Delhi is the official organisation in-charge of the exam this year) has also asked the candidates to follow official website (gate.iitd.ac.in) for all the relevant information regarding the exam.

"GATE 2020 authority is not involved with any specially designed test series for GATE aspirants," the notice hosted on the official website said.

"Please do not believe in the phishing/fake emails which are being circulated to the GATE aspirants by some fraudulent groups. Please note that all the relevant information about the GATE 2020 is available only at this official website," it added.

IITs which are part of the GATE organisation include Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee.

The examination, for which the registration process was concluded recently, is being held for behalf of the National Coordination Board or NCB-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and financial assistance to various Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and and aslo Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies.

Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.

Further, many Public Sector Undertakings or PSUs have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

GATE is basically an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science.

GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects and it would be distributed over various shifts in first and second weeks of February 2020.

The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).

The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on the several years of examination data.

The GATE 2020 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.

