GATE 2020 Result Announced; Highest Cut Off Set For Geophysics

GATE 2020 Result: The highest cut off has been set for Geophysics subject

GATE 2020 result was released today afternoon. IIT Delhi, which was the organizing institute for the exam this year, announced the result but is yet to activate result link on the official website.

More than 8.5 lakh candidates had registered for the GATE exam and over 6.8 lakh appeared for the exams which were held in February 2020. In the GATE exam, 18.8 per cent candidates have passed.

Along with the GATE result, cut off for different subjects has also been released. The cut offs are available subject-wise and category-wise.

Among the 25 subjects for which the exam was held, the highest cut off is for Geophysics. The cut off for general candidates is 51.9, for OBC (NCL) is 46.7, and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 34.6.

The second highest cut off is set for Metallurgical Engineering. The cut off is set at 49.2 for General and EWS candidates, 44.2 for OBC (NCL) candidates, and 32.8 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

And finally, the third highest cut off is for Ecology and Evolution paper. The cut off for general categories is 42.2, for OBC (NCL) categories the cut off is 37.9, and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates the cut off is 28.1.

The complete cut off list is given below:

Students who have qualified in GATE 2020 exam will have to apply separately for counselling. The counselling for admission to IITs will be through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The schedule for the counselling process will be announced soon.

