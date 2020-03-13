GATE 2020: Meet The 29 Toppers

The result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been declared. The exam was held in February in which over 6.8 lakh candidates had participated. As per an official statement released by IIT Delhi, the GATE organizing institute, 18.8% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified it.
This year Biomedical engineering paper was introduced in GATE. In the maiden paper, Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni has topped scoring 41.67 out of 100. The cut off mark in this paper is 25 for general/ EWS category, 22.5 for OBC category and 16.6 for SC/ ST/ PwD category.
The institute has released the list of toppers.
A total of 29 candidates have topped the exam in 25 subjects.
- Aerospace Engineering: Bharath Kumar K
- Agricultural Engineering: Vikrant Chauhan
- Architecture and Planning: Kintan Shah
- Biomedical Engineering: Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni
- Biotechnology: Pranav Milind Deo
- Civil Engineering: Ajay Singhal
- Civil Engineering: Sumit Dewda
- Chemical Engineering: Sachin Singh Naruka
- Computer Science and Information Technology: Hitesh Poply
- Chemistry: Krishan Panja
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kalpit Agrawal
- Electronics and Communication Engineering: A Pavankumar Reddy
- Electrical Engineering: Abhash Rai
- Ecology and Evolution: Sveekruth Sheshagiri Pai
- Geology: Rohan Nandy
- Geophysics: Upendra Kumar Gupta
- Instrumentation Engineering: Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep
- Instrumentation Engineering: Krishna Singh Rajput
- Mathematics: Pradeep Singh
- Mechanical Engineering: Vikash Kumar
- Mining Engineering: Priyanshu Maheswari
- Metallurgical Engineering: Jaya Gupta
- Petroleum Engineering: Gaurav Kumar
- Physics: Harshita Sharma
- Production and Industrial Engineering: Suryansh Garg
- Statistics: Pramit Das
- Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Priya Rathore
- Engineering Sciences: Devendra Singh Negi
- Life Sciences: Tamoghna Chowdhury
