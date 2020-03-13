GATE 2020: Meet The 29 Toppers

GATE 2020 result out. Here is the list of toppers.

The result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) has been declared. The exam was held in February in which over 6.8 lakh candidates had participated. As per an official statement released by IIT Delhi, the GATE organizing institute, 18.8% of the total candidates who took the exam have qualified it.

This year Biomedical engineering paper was introduced in GATE. In the maiden paper, Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni has topped scoring 41.67 out of 100. The cut off mark in this paper is 25 for general/ EWS category, 22.5 for OBC category and 16.6 for SC/ ST/ PwD category.

The institute has released the list of toppers.

A total of 29 candidates have topped the exam in 25 subjects.

Aerospace Engineering: Bharath Kumar K

Agricultural Engineering: Vikrant Chauhan

Architecture and Planning: Kintan Shah

Biomedical Engineering: Ganesh Shivajirao Kulkarni

Biotechnology: Pranav Milind Deo

Civil Engineering: Ajay Singhal

Civil Engineering: Sumit Dewda

Chemical Engineering: Sachin Singh Naruka

Computer Science and Information Technology: Hitesh Poply

Chemistry: Krishan Panja

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Kalpit Agrawal

Electronics and Communication Engineering: A Pavankumar Reddy

Electrical Engineering: Abhash Rai

Ecology and Evolution: Sveekruth Sheshagiri Pai

Geology: Rohan Nandy

Geophysics: Upendra Kumar Gupta

Instrumentation Engineering: Naraharisetty Sai Sandeep

Instrumentation Engineering: Krishna Singh Rajput

Mathematics: Pradeep Singh

Mechanical Engineering: Vikash Kumar

Mining Engineering: Priyanshu Maheswari

Metallurgical Engineering: Jaya Gupta

Petroleum Engineering: Gaurav Kumar

Physics: Harshita Sharma

Production and Industrial Engineering: Suryansh Garg

Statistics: Pramit Das

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science: Priya Rathore

Engineering Sciences: Devendra Singh Negi

Life Sciences: Tamoghna Chowdhury

