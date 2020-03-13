GATE 2020 Result Out. 1.3 Lakh Candidates Ace Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

GATE 2020 result to be declared soon: Know how to check

GATE 2020 result has been declared. The result will be available on the official website soon. Out of 858890 registered candidates in 25 papers, 685088 candidates (79.76%) appeared in the examination and around 18.8% candidates qualified in GATE 2020, IIT Delhi said in an official statement.

As of now, the result has not been announced for individual candidates.

GATE 2020 Result Link

GATE 2020 toppers' list in various subjects has been released by IIT Delhi.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/ assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

