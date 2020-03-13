18.8 Per Cent Qualify GATE 2020; Result Link Later

GATE 2020 result was announced today and 18.8% students have passed the exam

IIT Delhi has announced the result for GATE 2020 exam. The result has arrived earlier than expected. Out of the 8,58,890 candidates who had registered for the exam, 6,85,088 appeared for the exam. This time around 18.8 per cent candidates who appeared for GATE 2020 have qualified in the exam.

The result was announced today and will be available on the official website shortly.

IIT Delhi has also released paper-wise qualifying marks for GATE 2020 exam. The exam was held for 25 different papers.

The paper-wise toppers' list and their corresponding marks out of 100 have also been released. The marks are normalized marks and not actual marks.

The institute has also released the final answer keys and students can download the same from the official website.

Candidates who have qualified in the GATE exam become eligible for admission to M.Tech. and M.E. programmes offered by institutes approved by AICTE.

GATE scores will also be used by some PSUs to shortlist candidates for recruitment process.

IIT Delhi, in its official schedule for GATE 2020, had notified the result date as March 16. But the results have been released earlier. However, to check their individual result status, candidate will have to wait some more, since the result link is not active yet on the official website.

Click here for more Education News