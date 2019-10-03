GATE 2020 Application With Late Fee Closes In Two Days

GATE 2020 application with late fee will conclude in two days

GATE 2020 application with late fee will close in two days. The last date to register and apply for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020 is October 5, 2019. IIT Delhi, which is overseeing the GATE 2020 exam, closed the application process with normal fee on September 28 and is now taking application from candidates who missed the deadline. The application deadline will not be extended after October 5, 2019.

The increased fee for GATE 2020 for SC/ST/PwD/Female candidates is Rs. 1250 and for all other candidates the application fee is Rs. 2000.

For Addis Ababa, Colombo, Dhaka, and Kathmandu exam centres, the GATE 2020 application fee has increased from US$ 50 to US$ 70 and for Dubai and Singapore centres, the application fee has increased from US$ 100 to US$ 120.

In case a candidate makes multiple payments, only the successful payment will be considered for GATE 2020 application and for unsuccessful payments, the amount will be refunded in the same account automatically.

After the application process is over, candidates will be able to request change in examination city by paying an additional fee till November 15, 2019.

The admit card for GATE 2020 will be released on the website on January 3, 2020. The exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9.

