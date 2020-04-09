IOCL Recruitment Through GATE 2020: Online Application Begins

IOCL has announced Engineer recruitment through GATE 2020

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Engineers and Graduate Apprentice Engineers through GATE 2020. The application process has begun online and will conclude on May 6, 2020.

IOCL will select candidates from Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering disciplines. Additionally a few candidates from these same disciplines would be selected for engagement as Graduate Apprentice Engineers (GAEs).

IOCL Recruitment Through GATE 2020: Apply Here

An applicant must have qualified in GATE 2002 in the concerned discipline in order to be eligible. Marks of previous years (2019 or before) will not be considered for this recruitment. Additionally, candidates in general, OBC (NCL), and EWS categories must have secured 65% marks in B.E./B.Tech. and SC, ST, and PwBD candidates must have secured 55% marks in B.E./B.Tech.

Candidate must not be older than 26 years as on June 30, 2020. Candidates in OBC category will be allowed a relaxation of 3 years and candidates in SC/ST category will be allowed a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official IOCL website. There is no provision of application fee for application submission.

Applicants would be shortlisted based on marks obtained by them in GATE 2020. Shortlisted candidates will be called for the selection process consisting of Personal Interview (PI) and Group Discussion (GD)/ Group Task (GT). Candidates will have to qualify in each of the selection rounds, i.e. PI, GD/GT.

Final merit list will be prepared based on the consolidated marks scored by a candidate in GATE 2020, PI, and GD/GT.

