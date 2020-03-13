IIT Delhi Releases GATE 2020 Result Link

GATE 2020 result link has been activated on the official website

GATE 2020 result link has finally been activated. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result status now. This year, 18.8 per cent students have passed in the GATE 2020 exam.

IIT Delhi, which is the organizing authority for GATE exam this year, announced the result around 2:30 pm today. However, the result link was not activated immediately after the result declaration.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can login to their GOAPS account and view their qualification status.

Login Here For GATE 2020 Result

GATE 2020 Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to GATE 2020 official website: http://gate.iitd.ac.in/

Step two: The website will automatically redirect you to GOAPS portal. If you are not redirected automatically and land on the homepage, then click on the result link on the homepage.

Step three: Enter your login details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

More than 8.5 lakh candidates had registered for the GATE exam and over 6.8 lakh appeared for the exams which were held in February 2020.

Among the 25 subjects for which the exam was held, the highest cut off is for Geophysics. The cut off for general candidates is 51.9, for OBC (NCL) is 46.7, and for SC, ST, and PwD candidates is 34.6.

Students who have qualified in GATE 2020 exam will have to apply separately for counselling. The counselling for admission to IITs will be through Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP). The schedule for the counselling process will be announced soon.

Click here for more Education News