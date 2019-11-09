GATE 2020 Mock Tests Released On Official Website

GATE 2020 mock tests have been released on the official website

IIT Delhi, the organizing institute for GATE 2020, has released official mock tests on the official website. The mock tests have been released following the latest GATE exam pattern. GATE 2020 applicants can practice for the exam through the mock links.

Earlier, there had been reports of students being sent links for GATE test series on email. However, IIT Delhi released clarification no such emails were sent by the institute's side to the applicants.

"GATE 2020 authority is not involved with any specially designed test series for GATE aspirants," read a notice hosted on the official website.

"Please do not believe in the phishing/fake emails which are being circulated to the GATE aspirants by some fraudulent groups. Please note that all the relevant information about the GATE 2020 is available only at this official website," it added.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.