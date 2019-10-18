GATE 2020: Correction In Exam Centre, Paper, Category, Gender Soon

GATE 2020: Correction process for exam centre, paper, category, gender will begin soon

GATE 2020 form correction process began on October 15. The form correction process, however, allows only minor corrections like that in name, father's name, college name etc. IIT Delhi, which is organizing GATE 2020 exam this year, will open web portal for corrections in details like Exam City, Exam Paper, Category and Gender in due course of time. The schedule will be notified on the official GATE 2020 website.

Candidates who wish to change their examination centre for the GATE 2020 exam will have to pay an additional fee.

GATE 2020 exam will be held on February 1, 2, 8, and 9, 2019. The exam will be conducted for 25 subjects and examination for each subject will be computer-based.

GATE is conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee).

GATE score is used for shortlisting candidates for admission to M.Tech. courses. Apart from admission to higher education, GATE scores are also used by PSUs for recruitment purposes. Most PSUs are expected to begin recruitment application process after the GATE 2020 admit card is released.

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi has warned GATE 2020 aspirants against fake emails about GATE mock tests.

"GATE 2020 authority is not involved with any specially designed test series for GATE aspirants," reads a notice hosted on the official website.

"Please do not believe in the phishing/fake emails which are being circulated to the GATE aspirants by some fraudulent groups. Please note that all the relevant information about the GATE 2020 is available only at this official website," it added.

