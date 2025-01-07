GATE 2025 Admit Cards Released, Check Direct Link Here

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the GATE 2025 admit card. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programs. GATE 2025 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The results are expected to be announced on March 19, 2025.

GATE 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "GATE 2025 Admit Card" link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter your enrollment number and password

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the exam

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and the GATE score will be valid for three years from the date of the result announcement.

The exam will include questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be assessed on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills.

In the GATE 2025 examination, negative marking will apply to incorrect answers in MCQs. For every incorrect answer in a 1-mark MCQ, one-third (1/3) of a mark will be deducted, while for a 2-mark MCQ, two-thirds (2/3) of a mark will be deducted.

