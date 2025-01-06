GATE 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow, Check Details

The admit card was earlier scheduled to be released on January 2, 2025.
The exam is set to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.
GATE 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Step 1. Go to the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in
Step 2. Input the enrollment number and password
Step 3. Click on GATE Login
Step 4. Select the link for downloading the admit card
Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam
GATE 2025: Paper Pattern
GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.
The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.
GATE 2025: Negative Marking
For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking:
- For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer
- For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer