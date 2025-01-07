GATE 2025 Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the admit cards for Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of GATE 2025 to download the admit cards. They will be required to enter their enrollment number/ Email address and password to access the cards.

The admit cards were earlier scheduled to be released on January 2, 2025. The exam is set to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.

Steps to download GATE 2025 admit card

Step 1. Visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2. Enter the enrollment number and password

Step 3. Click on GATE Login

Step 4. Select the link for downloading the admit card

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for the GATE exam

GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date. The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

The official website also provides mock test links for various exam combinations to help GATE 2025 candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based test.