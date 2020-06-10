National Fertilizers Limited To Train Youth To Enhance Employability

National Fertilizers Limited To Train Youth In Various Trades

To give thrust to the "Skill India" initiative of the Government of India, National Fertilizers Limited -NFL, working under the Department of Fertilizers has started tying up with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) located near to its plants to train youth in various trades so as to enhance the chances of their employbility in heavy and process industry.

The Nangal plant of the company in Punjab has signed an agreement with ITI, Nangal, to train youth in 12 trades, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said in a statement.

The students will be skilled under Dual System of Training Scheme under which they will learn theoretical skills in the institute and on-the-job training in NFL Nangal plant, the statement said.

The agreement was exchanged between Renu R P Singh, HR in charge of NFL Nangal unit and Lalit Mohan, Principal of ITI, Nangal.

ITI, Nangal is one of the oldest institute in Punjab. With the signing of this agreement with ITI, NFL becomes the first central public sector enterprises to take this initiative in the state of Punjab.

The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes, the statement said.

Click here for more Jobs News