Maharashtra State Service Prelims Exam On March 14

MPSC will conduct the Maharashtra State Service exam on March 14.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced a new date for the preliminary phase of the Maharashtra State Services exam. The exam which was earlier scheduled to be held in October, 2020 will now be held on March 14. Over 2.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Maharashtra State Services preliminary exam this year.

The MPSC state service exam will be held for selection to Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Assistant Commissioner/ Project Officer, Deputy Education Officer in Maharashtra Education Department, Deputy Superintendent in Land Record, Deputy Superintendent in State Excise, Naib Tahsildar and other posts.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview. The preliminary exam will be held for 400 marks, a main exam will be held for 800 marks, and personal interview will carry 100 marks.

The preliminary exam will comprise a general studies paper and a civil services aptitude test (CSAT). The GS paper will have 100 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The CSAT exam will have a total of 80 questions and will carry a total of 200 marks. The time duration for these papers is 2 hours.

MPSC had initially scheduled the State Services preliminary exam in April. It was then rescheduled to June. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in June, the exam was rescheduled to be held on September 13. However, since NEET was also scheduled on the same day the Commission had decided to postpone the exam. Officials had said that it will not be possible to hold two exams on the same day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Jobs News