MPPSC Recruitment 2018: Apply For State Service And Forest Service Examination At Mppsc.nic.in; Last Date January 8

24 Shares EMAIL PRINT Apply For MPPSC State Service, Forest Service Examination Till January 8 New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the common application process for State Services Examination and State Forest Services Examination 2017. The application process has begun and will end on January 8, 2018. There are 202 vacancies for State Services and 106 vacancies (6 vacancies for Assistant Forest Guard and 100 for Forest Ranger) for Forest Services. The selection process will include a preliminary exam, main exam and an interview. The preliminary examination for State Services and Forest Services will be conducted on February 18, 2018.



Important Dates



Last date to apply: January 8, 2018

Correction in application form: December 23, 2017 to January 10, 2018

Download of admit card: February 1, 2018 to February 16, 2018

Exam date: February 18, 2018



Eligibility



Candidates applying for Madhya Pradesh State Services must be a graduate in any stream from a recognized University.



Candidates applying for Madhya Pradesh Forest Services must be a graduate in any of the following subjects - natural science, mathematics, statistics, geology, agriculture, environment science, forestry, horticulture, veterinary science, computer applications/science, engineering or any other equivalent degree.



The candidate must not be younger than 21 years and older than 28 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2018.



Note: Candidates should go through the official advertisement for detailed academic eligibility and age limit.



Application Process



The application process can be completed on the official MPPSC website: www.mppsc.nic.in. The application fee for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates who belong to Madhya Pradesh will have to pay Rs. 250 as application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 500. The fee for coreection in application form is Rs. 50 for every correction.



Selection Process



The selection process for State Services will include preliminary exam, main exam and a personal interview. The section process for Forest Services would include preliminary exam, main exam, physical fitness test, medical test, and a personal interview.



