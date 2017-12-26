MPPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 2968 Assistant Professor Vacancies At Mppsc.nic.in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment of Assistant Professor exam 2017. The recruitment is for 2968 assistant professors.

MPPSC Recruitment 2017: Apply For 2968 Assistant Professor Vacancies New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment of Assistant Professor exam 2017. The recruitment is for 2968 assistant professors which also includes backlog vacancies and vacancies created due to retirement/promotion. The recruitment will be done under the Higher Education Department, Madhya Pradesh Government. The candidates who are recruited will be on a probation of 2 years. Candidate applying for the recruitment must have cleared UGC NET or SLET in the subject they are applying for.



Important Dates



Commencement of application process: December 25, 2017

Last date to apply: January 24, 2018

Correction in application form: December 30, 2017 to January 26, 2018



Eligibility



The candidate must have completed post-graduation degree with a minimum 55% in their respective subject from a recognized university in India.



The candidate must also have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET/SET/SLET.

All such candidates who have completed their PhD under the UGC Regulation 2009 will be exempted from NET/SET/SET.



The age limit for candidates who belong to Madhya Pradesh should be between 21 to 40 years of age. Candidates who belong to other states should be between 21 to 28 years of age. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2018.



Application Process



The application process can be completed on the official MPPSC website: www.mppsc.nic.in. The application fee for SC/ST/OBC/PwD candidates who belong to Madhya Pradesh will have to pay Rs. 500 as application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 1000. The fee for correction in application form is Rs. 50 for every correction.



Selection Process



Candidates would be selected on the basis of their performance in an online examination and a personal interview. Only those candidates who qualify the online exam will be called for the personal interview.



Click here for more



