MPPSC Invites Applications For Librarian Jobs, Monthly Salary Rs 57,700

MPPSC Librarian Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is currently accepting applications for Librarian positions under the Higher Education Department. Interested candidates can apply online through the official MPPSC website from February 27 to March 26. The application correction window will open on March 4 and close on March 28. The admit card will be released on May 23. The examination will be held on June 1.



Vacancy Details:

The recruitment is for a total of 80 Librarian posts. Category-wise distribution is as follows:

Category Vacancies

General (UR) 21

Scheduled Caste (SC) 13

Scheduled Tribe (ST) 16

Other Backward Classes (OBC) 22

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) 8

Total 80

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must hold a Master's degree (Arts, Commerce, Social Sciences, Science, Language, Law, etc.) with at least 55% marks.

They must also have cleared UGC NET/CSIR NET/MP SET/SLET.

PhD holders are exempted from the NET/SET/SLET requirement.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 21 and 40 years of age as of March 1, 2025.

Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a starting salary of Rs 57,700, along with additional allowances as per government norms.

Selection Process:

The selection process consists of:

An OMR-based written examination

An interview

Final selection will be based on the combined scores of both stages.

Application Fee:

General/Other State Candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD Candidates: Rs 250

Candidates are advised to visit the official MPPSC website regularly for detailed information and updates.