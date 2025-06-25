MPPSC Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins For Food Safety Officer Posts; Salary Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Food Safety Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in. The application window will remain open until August 10, 2025.

Correction Window For Application

The correction window for the online form will be open from July 16 to August 12, 2025 (until 12 noon). A correction fee of Rs 50 per session will be applicable. Corrections can be made using MP Online's authorised kiosks. Name corrections will not be allowed. Any remaining errors must be corrected during this window, as changes will not be accepted at later stages like the exam or interview.

A total of 67 vacancies are available under this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will be offered a salary between Rs 36,200 to Rs 1,14,800 per month, along with other allowances as per state government rules.

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Visit the official website - mppsc.mp.gov.in

Click on the "Application Form" section

Fill in the required personal and educational details

Make the application fee payment

Submit the form and take a printout for reference

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's, Master's or Doctorate degree in Food Technology, Dairy Technology, Biotechnology, Oil Technology, Agricultural Science, Veterinary Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Chemistry, or Medicine from a recognised university. Equivalent qualifications approved by the Food Authority or the central government will also be considered.

MPPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear for an OMR-based objective exam. Based on exam scores, three times the number of vacancies (plus ties) will be shortlisted for the interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of combined marks of the written exam and interview.

