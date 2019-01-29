KVS Teacher Recruitment: Interview List Out

KVS Interview List: Know How To Download

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the interview list for the PGT, PRT and TGT posts. The candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the exam held in December last year. The Sangathan will be conducting interviews in February for the post of PGTs, TGT and PRTs to be filled through direct recruitment. The list of the candidates who have been shortlisted for interview as per cut-off marks fixed by KVS in the written examination held on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018 has been published on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in along with the interview schedule and cut-off details.

Interview List PRT

Interview List TGT

Interview List PGT and TGT (Misc. category)

The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate (NOC/Service/Vigilance Certificate in the case of Government servant only) and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website i.e. www.kvsangathan.nic.in under Employment Notice/Interview Notice, said the KVS PGT results notification.

"The weblink for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon. Request for change of interview venue will not be entertained," said KVS TGT results notification.

