KV recruitment exam result declared

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the recruitment exam result. The recruitment was notified in August last year for principals, vice principals, teachers and librarians. Results have also been announced for the recruitment held for clerk and stenographer post.

Check Result

The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India.

A total of 1183 Kendriya Vidyalayas operate in the country including three abroad, five zonal Institutes of Education and Training and twenty five Regional Offices spread across the country.

