KV Denies Discriminatory Question Paper To Be Its Own

KV Clarifies On Discriminatory Class 6 Question Paper

"The question paper being shared on social media not related to any Kendriya Vidyalaya," clarified the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

On September 7, a question paper was circulated on social media, having questions based on caste and religious stereotypes. The controversial question paper, which was also shared by DMK chief MK Stalin, was claimed to be related with some Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Tamil Nadu or Puducherry.

"None of 49 Kendriya Vidyalayas of Chennai region has prepared such questions/ question paper. Moreover the pattern of question paper in KVs is different from what is being circulated in media," Deputy Commission of KVS Regional Office has said.

Since all Kendriya Vidyalayas are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Board gave a clarification in response late in the evening yesterday. "CBSE does not set question paper for lower classes and hence is in no way responsible for the discriminatory nature of the question," the Board said.

