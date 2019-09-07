CBSE Issues Clarification On Discriminatory Class 6 Question Paper

Cbse has issued clarification on discriminatory class 6 question paper

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a clarification on the issue of a caste-based question asked in a school examination. Ms. Rama Sharma, CBSE Spokesperson, confirmed that the question, which drew ire of DMK chief MK Stalin on Twitter, was not set by the board. The official said that CBSE does not set question paper for lower classes and hence is in no way responsible for the discriminatory nature of the question.

The DMK Chief, today, had shared an image of a question paper which he claimed was set for class 6 students in one of the Kendriya Vidyalayas. The paper also had questions on stereotyping of Muslims as well, which was highlighted by Mr Stalin in the photograph.

Mr. Stalin had demanded action on those responsible for drafting the question paper.

