'What Do You Mean By Dalit?' School Asks In Exam, MK Stalin Wants Action

DMK chief MK Stalin today expressed concerns over a school question paper asking questions based on caste and religion that he says "propagates discrimination". Sharing the photograph of the question paper on Twitter, Mr Stalin raised concerns about the education system of the country.

The DMK president said the question paper was set by Kendriya Vidyalaya for Class 6 students. However there is no clarity yet whether the question paper was from the central government-run school.

"Shocked and appalled to see that a Class 6 Kendriya Vidyalaya exam contains questions that propagate caste discrimination and communal division," he tweeted.

Those who are responsible for drafting this Question Paper must be prosecuted under appropriate provisions of law.@HRDMinistrypic.twitter.com/kddu8jdbN7 - M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2019

Questions ranging from Dr BR Ambedkar's caste to what does "Dalit" mean were asked in the paper.

There were questions on stereotyping of Muslims as well, which was highlighted by Mr Stalin in the photograph.

The paper, having multiple choice questions, has been retweeted over 900 times, with many expressing concern over its contents.

However, there were questions on the evils of caste discrimination and stereotyping as well in the paper. "What does caste based discrimination lead to?" one question asked.

Mr Stalin called for action against the people responsible for drafting the question paper and tagged the Human Resource Development Ministry in the tweet.

