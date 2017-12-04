KVS Teacher Recruitment For North Eastern Zone: Admit Card Released, Download Now

Go to the official website kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on 'Download Admit Cards for KVS Recruitment Examination for North Eastern Zone teaching posts to be held on 16-12-2017 & 17-12-2017.(04-12-2017)'

Enter the registration number and date of birth to login to the portal

Save the admit card

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released admit cards for the teacher recruitment exam scheduled on 16 and 17 December 2017 for North Eastern region. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download the admit card at the official website kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS had released the exam time table on 24 November 2017. While recruitment exam for PGTs and PRT will be held in 16 December, it will be held on 17 December for TGTs. The exam will be held for selecting candidates for 546 vacant teaching posts in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B). Candidates registered for the recruitment at cbseitms.nic.in.Last year Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Recruitment Examination 2016 (KVSRE 2016) was held in December for the posts of Principal, PGT, TGT and Primary Teacher (Music). In March 2017, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced that government will fill up 10000 vacancies in various Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country in this academic year.