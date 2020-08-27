Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) On September 27

KSET will be held on September 27

Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) will be held on September 27. The exam will be held for recruitment of Assistant Professors. The exam was initially scheduled to be held in April. However it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The test will comprise two papers having objective type multiple choice questions. The first paper will have 50 objective type compulsory questions and each of them would be carrying 2 marks. The questions will be of general nature and will assess the teaching and research aptitude of the candidate. It will test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper consisting of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) Center, University of Mysore, Mysore has been the Nodal Agency for conducting the test for Assistant Professors since 2010.

KSET is the minimum eligibility condition for recruitment and appointment of Assistant Professors in Universities, Colleges, Institutions of Higher education (Government, Aided, Private) in Karnataka State.

Candidates who have passed the UGC-NET or CSIR JRF examination prior to 1989 are exempted from KSET examination.

"The number of candidates to be qualified (total slots) for Eligibility for Assistant Professors shall be equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of KSET-2020," says the official notification of the exam. The minimum marks for this exam will 40% in both papers put together (35% marks for candidates belonging to SC, ST, CAT-I, II A, II B, III A, III B, PWD).

