KSET 2025 Registration Begins Tomorrow, 6 Per Cent Candidates To Qualify For Assistant Professor

KSET 2025 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will begin the registration process for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) tomorrow, September 1, 2025 at 11 am. Candidates interested for the post of Assistant Professor will be able to apply on the official website of the examination authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 6 per cent of the total candidates appearing for the examination (both papers) will be considered eligible for the role of Assistant Professor.

The registration was scheduled to start earlier but has been rescheduled for September 1 due to technical glitches.

KSET Registration 2025: How To Apply For The KSET examination?

Visit the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Under the "Admissions" section, click on "KSET 2025".

Click on KSET Registration login link.

Enter your details and register for the test.

You will be successfully registered for the test.

KEA will close the registration link on September 18, 2025 and issue the admit card for the test on October 24, 2025.

KSET 2025 Application: Eligibility Criteria, Exam Details

Candidates must have secured a minimum of 55 per cent (50 for SC, ST, PwBd, Transgender) in their Master's program in the specific discipline they have opted for the KSET-2025. KSET has 33 subjects for examination.

Those who applied in the previous KSET examination can not apply again for the same subject.

Application Fee

Candidates will be required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000 (for general category). Those under SC, ST, PwbD and Cat-I category and transgenders will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 700 for application.

Exam Date, Pattern

The KSET examination is scheduled for November 2, 2025 and will include two Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type papers. The first paper will have 50 questions for 100 marks and the second one will be for 200 marks (100 questions). Both the papers will be conducted in one shift- from 10 am to 1 pm.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to read the official notification of KSET 2025 for complete details.