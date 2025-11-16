KSET 2025: Provisional Results Out, Raise Objections And Download Here

KSET 2025 Results: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Karnataka State Eligibilty Test (KSET) 2025 Assistant Professor provisional result along with final answer key. The application form for submitting objections against the answer key has also been uploaded. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the results on the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The examination was conducted on November 2, 2025.

Candidates can raise objections (if any) against their provisional marksheet which will be reviewed by the authority and the final result will be released accordingly. A supporting document is mandatory for candidates to raise objections. The last date to submit objections is November 17, 2025 (12 pm).

Result Download Link - "KSET 2025 Assistant Professor Result Download"

KSET Result 2025: How To Raise Objections Against Provisional Result?

Visit the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "KSET 2025" under "Admissions" section.

Then, click on "KSET-2025 Provisional Results Objectionsl Link".

Enter your registration number, exam date, paper and specify the objections and add a supporting document.

Click on "Submit" and your objection will be noted and reviewd carefully by the authorites.

KSET Results 2025: How To Download KSET Assistant Professor Result?

Visit the official website of the authority - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "KSET 2025" under "Admissions" section.

Then, click on "Assitant Professor provisional result link".

Enter your application number and date of birth.

The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) is an annual examination conducted by the Karnataka State Eligibility Test Center, University of Mysore. It aims to identify suitable candidates for the position of lectureship/assistant Professor within the state of Karnataka. As per the information provided on the official KSET website, successful candidates in the KSET are subject to the recruitment rules and regulations applicable to lecturers/assistant professors in various universities, colleges, and institutions-be they government, aided, or private-across the state of Karnataka.