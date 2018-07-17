Karnataka High Court Announces Recruitment For 834 Oath Commissioner Vacancies

High Court of Karnataka has released notification for recruitment of 834 Oath Commissioners. Eligible candidates can apply online on the Karnataka Judiciary website. Last date to apply is July 31, 2018. Selection will be based on merit list or interview. Selected candidates will initially be appointed for a period of 3 years which may be extended for a period till the completion of practice of seven years.

Eligibility Criteria

Advocate applying for the post must not have attained the age of 35 years as on the last date for filing the application.

Only those Advocates who have put in practice of not less than 2 years and not more than 4 years, as on 13.07.2018, are eligible for appointment.

Application Process

Those who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply through the online mode on the Karnataka Judiciary official website (www.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in). The application link is available on the Recruitment page under the notification tab. There is no application fee required.

Candidates must provide a valid email id and phone number for communication. Authority will bear no responsibility for non-receipt of SMS or email.

Applications will be accepted round the clock till 11:59 pm on July 31, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News