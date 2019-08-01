JVVNL Helper Result Released. Direct Download Link Here

JVVNL Helper result released at jvvnl.onlinereg.in. Check recruitment details at energy.rajasthan.gov.in

JVVNL result 2019: JVVNL Helper 2 results have been announced. The JVVNL result has been released on the official recruitment registration website of JVVNL, jvvnl.onlinereg.in. Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVN) Limited or Jaipur Discom, the Rajasthan government enterprises which is engaged in distribution and supply of electricity in 12 districts of the state, namely Jaipur, Dausa, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Sawaimadhopur, Tonk and Karauli. (except Kota & Bharatpur City) has released the JVVNL Helper results for the recruitment announced last year. Details of the recruitment details of JVVNL Helper results can also accessed from the official website of Rajasthan, JVVNL, energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read: Rajasthan BSTC Allotment Result Today

JVVNL Helper results 2019: Check here

Candidates who are searching for JVVNL Helper results may download their results from the direct link provided here:

JVVNL Helper 2 results 2019 direct link

JVVNL Helper results 2019: How to download your results

Follow the steps given here to download your JVVNL Helper result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JVVNL recruitment, http://jvvnl.onlinereg.in

Step 2: Click on the Helper 2 result provided on the homepage

(or Click on the direct link provided above)

Step 3: On next page login with your registration details

Step 4: Submit the details and check your JVVNL result from next page

Read also:

"Complete Selection Process Within A Period Of 6 Months": UGC To Varsities

Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) Exam Answer Key Out

ICAI Announces Dates For Chartered Accountants' Campus Placement Programme

Common Mistakes To Avoid In Civil Services Main Exam

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.