'Complete Selection Process Within A Period Of 6 Months': UGC To Varsities

Shortage of quality teaching faculty in Higher Educational Institutions is affecting the quality: UGC

In a latest circular which was sent to the vice chancellors and directors of all higher education institutes, University Grants Commission or UGC, has asked to follow certain guidelines "to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates". This is the second time in last two months the UGC, the higher education regulator, is asking the varsities and other higher education institutes to complete the recruitment process as per the schedule specified in the guidelines released in June this year. It had asked the stakeholders to initiate and complete the selection process within a period of 6 months.

"Shortage of quality teaching faculty in Higher Educational Institutions is affecting the quality of higher education. In this regard, once again I am to request you that the recruitment process should be completed as per the schedule specified in the guidelines," Prof. Rajnish Jain, UGC Secretary, said in a circular released on the official website of the Commission.

"All the universities and its affiliated colleges are requested to ensure that the details of all the vacant posts, along with the reservations and advertisement details are uploaded on the online portal https://nherc.in," he added.

"Shortage of quality teaching faculty in HEIs is one amongst the many issues presently confronting the higher education system in the country. This is also affecting the quality of higher education," the Commission had said in its June notification.

"Therefore", the Commission asked the varsities to follow certain guidelines "to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates".

Apart from the time frame, the Commission had also asked the higher education institutes to follow the selection process as per their Acts, Statutes or constituent documents and in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018.

"The selection process should be strictly in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018 and as amended from time to time," the notification had said.

"Violations of the aforesaid Guidelines may lead to appropriate action by the UGC against the institutions including withholding the grants," it had said.

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.