UGC Sets Six-Month Time Frame For Teacher Recruitment Process

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked Universities to fill up vacant teaching posts in six months time frame. In its "Guidelines for recruitment of faculty in Universities, Colleges and Institutions Deemed to be Universities" released on June 4, Universities have been asked to initiate and complete the selection process of teachers within a time frame of 6 months.

"Shortage of quality teaching faculty in higher educational institutions is one amongst the many issues presently confronting the higher education system in the country. This is also affecting the quality of higher education," said the Commission. "Therefore, these guidelines should be followed by HEIs to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates," it added.

In its elaborate strategy, the Commission has asked the institutions to follow the time frame set for each of the activity. In the six month plan, Universities should identify the vacancies-assessment of the number of existing vacant teaching posts, those likely to fall vacant during next six months and the reserved posts for various categories-in the first 15 days.

The job notification will be official released for the job aspirants within 2 months of the initiation of recruitment process.

Constitution of selection committee and scrutiny of applications will take in the third and fourth month.

In the fifth month the selection committee will conduct the interview process and appointment letter will be issued to selected candidates in the last month, as per the recruitment plan set by the UGC.

