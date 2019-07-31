Delhi Administration Subordinate Service (DASS) Exam Answer Key Out

The second test will be held for those who qualify this exam.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the preliminary answer key for the Delhi Administration Subordinate Services (DASS) exam. The provisional answer key is available on the official website of the Board at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who took the DASS exam can download the answer key online and file objections against the same, if any. The objections can be filed till August 2. The DASS exam was held from July 16 to July 26. The said exam is the first phase computer based test for selection to DASS posts. The second test will be held for those who qualify this exam.

Answer Key

The DASS tier 1 exam comprised questions from general awareness, general intelligence and reasoning ability, arithmetical and numerical ability, test of Hindi language and comprehension and test of English language and comprehension. The exam carried a total of 200 marks.

For selection to DASS posts, candidates have to clear the tier 2 exam and an exit exam as well. "All those who qualify in Exit exam/ writing skill test shall be provisionally selected or shall be part of the waiting panel as per the vacancy," reads the exam scheme for the DASS.

