Common Mistakes To Avoid In Civil Services Main Exam

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Model Question Paper, Common Mistakes To Avoid

Civil Services main exam will be held on September 20. A total of 11845 candidates, who have qualified the Civil Services prelims, are expected to take the written paper of the main exam in September. Civil services main exam comprises a descriptive (conventional) paper and personal interview. The mark obtained in the main exam is considered for the final merit list. Usually candidates admitted to the main examination is 12-13 times the total number of vacancies.

This year UPSC will recommend candidates against 896 vacancies in various civil services.

In the exam guidelines UPSC has cited common mistakes that candidates usually make in the conventional papers.

Model Question Paper Answer Booklet

"Matters irrelevant to answers should not be written," said the Commission and has asked candidates not to use religious symbols, marks, or numbers that are not pertinent to the question.

"Candidates should not write anything anywhere in question booklet which disclose/ may disclose their identity," it has also said.

Candidates eligible for the exam should go through the comprehensive guidelines thoroughly.

The number of candidates to be summoned for interview will be about twice of the number of vacancies to be filled. The interview will carry 275 marks (with no minimum qualifying marks).

The main exam will carry a maximum of 2025 marks.

Kanishak Kataria, Civil Services Exam 2018 topper, had secured 55.35%. The topper's score definitely reflects the tough standard of the exam.

