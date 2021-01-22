June 2018 NET: UGC Extends Deadline For Completion Of Master's Degree

June 2018 UGC NET: Candidates who have not completed Master's degree can complete it by Dec 2021.

For those candidates who have qualified the UGC NET or the CSIR-UGC NET in June 2018 but have not completed their Master's degree yet due to COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline for completion of Master's course has been extended till December 2021, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has said in an official notification today.

As per the eligibility criteria of the National Eligibility Test (NET), which is held for selection of Assistant Professors and for award of Junior Research Fellowships, candidates who are pursuing their Masters degree or are awaiting the final year result or whose exams have been delayed can apply for the test.

In case these candidates qualify the NET they are admitted provisionally and are only considered as eligible after they pass their Masters degree from the date of NET result.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, few candidates who have qualified the June 2018 NET have not been able to complete their Master's degree as universities had delayed conducting exams.

"In the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date for completing the Master's degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility of NET till December 31, 2021," the UGC has said.

