SCERT, DIETs Delhi Invites Application For Guest Faculty

Jobs In Delhi, Guest Faculty Post At SCERT, DIET

50 guest faculty (lecturer) posts have been announced by State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi. Vacancies will be filled up in SCERT and 9 DIETs for the academic session 2018-2019 (up to March 31, 2019). Candidates with required qualifications in subjects like Maths, Social Science, Art Education, Science, Work Experience, Physical Education, Educational Technology and Social Science & Humanities, etc. can apply for the post. Applicants should not be more than 35 years of age and have to apply online at edudel.nic.in.

Apply for Delhi Guest Faculty Posts here

In order to be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must ensure that they have secured at least 50% in the Master's degree in the concerned subject. While postgraduate degree is the minimum educational qualification required to apply for the job, candidates with higher educational qualification can M.Phil and PhD will be preferred. Those with B.Ed. degree will also be preferred.

For educational technology course, candidates with experience in production of audio/ video programme will be given preference.

The guest faculty shall be required to attend office for full normal working hours of place of posting, reads the job notice. For selection, the candidates should appear for original certificate verification with respect of age, educational qualification, relaxation in age, experience and research papers. For document verification, candidates shall have to submit duly attested photocopy of the certificates.

