'JNU Is Our Top University,' HRD Minister Says After 18 Varsity Students Qualify Economic Service

After 18 students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) emerged successful in the UPSC IES examination, the Human Resource Development minister expressed his happiness and said "I have always said that JNU is our top university in education and research". In the Indian Economic Services (IES) results declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last week, according to reports, 18 out of the 32 successful candidates are from the Delhi-based central university.

"It is a matter of great pleasure that out of a total of 32 successful candidates in the prestigious Indian Economic Service (IES) examination, 18 are students of JNU. I have always said that JNU is our top university in education and research," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said in a tweet.

The UPSC announced the final result of Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service exam 2019 on January 10, 2020.

A total of 64 candidates, 32 each in each of the services, have qualified the exam.

The results have been decided on the basis of the written exam held in June 2019 followed by personality test held in December 2019 and January 2020.

This year the Commission has announced 32 vacancies for various posts under the Indian Economic Service and 33 vacancies through the Indian Statistical Service exam. In comparison to last year, the vacancy number has increased by 41%.

Indian Economic Service or IES exam, as it is commonly referred to, is taken by aspiring Economics postgraduates. Candidates with postgraduate degree in Applied Economics, Business Economics and Econometrics appear for the exam.

Candidates with Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/ Mathematical Statistics/ Applied Statistics take the Indian Statistical Service exam.

In the 2018 exam, 46 candidates were declared to be eligible for the services.

अत्यंत हर्ष का विषय है कि प्रतिष्ठित भारतीय आर्थिक सेवा (IES) परीक्षा में कुल 32 सफल अभ्यर्थियों में से 18 जेएनयू के विद्यार्थी हैं ।

मेरा सदैव से कहना रहा है कि जेएनयू शिक्षा, शोध और अनुसंधान में हमारा शीर्ष विश्वविद्यालय है। — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 14, 2020

