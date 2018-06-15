IOCL Notifies Recruitment For 10+2 Pass Candidates

For the Junior Operator post, eligible candidates can apply at IOCL's official website iocl.com.

Jobs | | Updated: June 15, 2018 17:50 IST
IOCL Recruitment 2018 For 50 Junior Operator Posts

New Delhi:  Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel in workmen category to Junior Operator (Aviation) post. Online registration for the recruitment has begun. Interested candidates can apply till July 7, 2018. IOCL will conduct written test for the recruitment on August 5, 2018. The final selection result will be declared on September 30, 2018. Vacancies are available for Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Tripura and West Bengal. Candidates can submit their applications at iocl.com.

A total of 50 vacancies are open for recruitment.

Candidates with 10+2 (class 12) qualification with minimum 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ ST candidates) and having minimum one year work experience in heavy vehicle driving (excluding training) are eligible to apply. Candidates having higher professional qualification like B.E., MBA, CA/ ICWA, LLB and MCA are not eligible to apply.

Written test will comprise of questions from generic aptitude (quantitative aptitude), reasoning abilities and basic English language skills totaling to 100 marks. The test will be objective type and there will be no negative marking. Candidates shall be allowed 90 minutes in total to attempt the questions.

General and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as application fee.

IOCLrecruitment 2018

