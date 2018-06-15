IOCL Notifies Recruitment For 10+2 Pass Candidates

Airports Authority Of India Notifies Recruitment For Diploma Holders
A total of 50 vacancies are open for recruitment.
Bank Of Baroda Announces PO Recruitment; 600 Posts
Candidates with 10+2 (class 12) qualification with minimum 45% marks in aggregate (40% for SC/ ST candidates) and having minimum one year work experience in heavy vehicle driving (excluding training) are eligible to apply. Candidates having higher professional qualification like B.E., MBA, CA/ ICWA, LLB and MCA are not eligible to apply.
CTET 2018 Notification Released; Check Details Here
Written test will comprise of questions from generic aptitude (quantitative aptitude), reasoning abilities and basic English language skills totaling to 100 marks. The test will be objective type and there will be no negative marking. Candidates shall be allowed 90 minutes in total to attempt the questions.
National Fertilizers Limited Notifies Recruitment For Junior Engineering Assistant Posts
CommentsGeneral and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as application fee.
Click here for more Jobs News