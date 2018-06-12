CTET 2018 Notification Released; Check Details Here

CTET may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.
Schools owned and managed by the State Government/local bodies and aided schools shall consider the TET conducted by the State Government. However, a State Government can also consider the CTET if it decides not to conduct the State TET.
CTET 2018 exams - paper I and Paper II - will be held in two sessions on September 16.
CTET 2018: Important Dates
Submission of On-line application through CTET website www.ctet.nic.in: June 22, 2018 (Friday) to July 19, 2018 (Thursday)
Last Date for submission of online application form: July 19, 2018 (Thursday) upto 17.00 hrs
Last Date for submission of fee through Echallan or Debit/Credit Card: July 21, 2018 (Saturday) before 3.30 p.m
Final status of Candidates-Check Status & Particulars of candidates whose fees received: July 24, 2018 (Tuesday)
Period for On-line Corrections in Particulars (No correction will be allowed in any particulars after this date): July 26, 2018 (Thursday) - Jule 31, 2018 (Tuesday)
Download Admit Card from CTET website: August 20, 2018 (Monday)
Date of Examination 16-09-2018 (Sunday)
CTET 2018: How to apply
Step 1: Log on to CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Go to the link "Apply Online" and open the same.
Step 3: Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No.
Step 4: Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature
Step 5: Pay examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card
Step 6: Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.
Check the official CTET 2018 notification here.
