CTET 2018 In September This Year; Application Process To Begin On June 22

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on September 16, 2018. The test will be conducted in 92 cities. CBSE will release the detailed brochure for CTET exam on June 12, 2018. The application process for CTET 2018 exam will begin online on June 22, 2018. The official bulletin will clarify the details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates.



The last date to apply for CTET 2018 is July 19, 2018 and candidates would be able to pay their fee upto July 21, 2018 till 3:30 pm.



One of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a primary teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.



The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.



CTET is conducted in offline mode and consists of two papers. Paper I is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5 and paper II is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 6 to 8.



The questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.



