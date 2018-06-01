CTET 2018 In September This Year; Application Process To Begin On June 22

The last date to apply for CTET 2018 is July 19, 2018 and candidates would be able to pay their fee upto July 21, 2018 till 3:30 pm.
One of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a primary teacher in any of the schools referred to in Clause (n) of section 2 of the RTE Act is that he/she should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE.
The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Govt. of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi.
CTET is conducted in offline mode and consists of two papers. Paper I is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5 and paper II is for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 6 to 8.
The questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will carry 1 mark and there will be no negative marking.
