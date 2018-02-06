CBSE To Release CTET Notification In March Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the much awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) notification by the month of March

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the much awaited Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) notification by the month of March. According to Hindi Newspaper Hindustan , the CTET 2018 will be held on May or June this year after an interval of two years. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the CTET to the CBSE, Delhi.RTE Act mandates that that an aspiring teacher should pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) which will be conducted by the appropriate Government in accordance with the Guidelines framed by National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), which in a notification dated August 23, 2010 and July 29, 2011 laid down the minimum qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for class I to VIII.An official told the newspaper that the delay in notification is caused because of the changes being applied to the CTET syllabus and the process is expected to be concluded by this month. An official told Press Trust of Indi a last April that CTET will be held just once a year instead of the current practice of conducting it twice."When all major competitive exams are conducted once a year, why Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or NET should be conducted twice? They are massive-scale exercises which require massive resources and in a way reduce seriousness of candidates since the fear of wasting a year isn't there," a senior official told PTI then.Last year, some unauthorized websites have uploaded a fake notification on the conduct of CTET 2017 in July.Later, CBSE clarified that it has not issued any such notification and it said the notification floated on unauthorized website is fake and not concerned with the CBSE. "All the aspiring candidates for CTET 2017 may please note for information and be alert on such fake notifications. Candidates are also advised to visit CBSE official website i.e. www.cbse.nic.in and www.ctet.nic.in only for all latest updates about CTET," board informed the aspirants then.Click here for more Jobs News