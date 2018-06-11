National Fertilizers Limited Notifies Recruitment For Junior Engineering Assistant Posts

Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 31 posts at Bathinda Unit
- Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 62 posts at Panipat Unit
- Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 34 posts at Vijaipur Unit
- Fireman: 2 posts at Nangal Unit
Candidates B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) or Regular 03 years Diploma in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. For the fireman post, candidates must be a matriculate and must have completed a regular course of minimum 06 months duration on elementary firefighting from a recognized University / Institute of State Government / Central Government of India or General Regular Fire Fighting course from Defence Institute of Fire Research, New Delhi or Sub - Officer's regular course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.
CommentsApplicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. 'The cut-off date for meeting age criterion and possession of minimum educational qualification shall be 31.05.2018 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever,' reads the job notification.
