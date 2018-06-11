National Fertilizers Limited Notifies Recruitment For Junior Engineering Assistant Posts National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications for recruitment to the various non executive posts.

Share EMAIL PRINT NFL Recruitment 2018 For Non Executive Posts New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has invited applications for recruitment to the various non executive posts. 'Online applications are invited from energetic young technically qualified Indian Nationals for recruitment to various Group 'C' positions in Non - Executives (Worker) level positions for various Manufacturing Units of NFL,' reads the recruitment notification last date for registration of which is June 17, 2018. NFL will conduct online exam for selectin candidates, which is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 7, 2018. Admit cards for the online test will be issued in the last week of June.



Vacancy Details Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 31 posts at Bathinda Unit

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 62 posts at Panipat Unit

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: 34 posts at Vijaipur Unit

Fireman: 2 posts at Nangal Unit

Candidates B.Sc. (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) or Regular 03 years Diploma in the relevant discipline are eligible to apply. For the fireman post, candidates must be a matriculate and must have completed a regular course of minimum 06 months duration on elementary firefighting from a recognized University / Institute of State Government / Central Government of India or General Regular Fire Fighting course from Defence Institute of Fire Research, New Delhi or Sub - Officer's regular course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.



Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. 'The cut-off date for meeting age criterion and possession of minimum educational qualification shall be 31.05.2018 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever,' reads the job notification.



