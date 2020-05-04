Job Opportunities At National Fertilizers Limited

A total of 52 vacancies have been announced by the NFL.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced jobs for experienced professionals in production, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, chemical laboratory, civil and fire and safety disciplines. A total of 52 vacancies have been announced by the NFL.

Job Notification

The educational qualification should be on full time regular basis with minimum 60% marks except for AMIE. Work Experience should be after acquiring relevant educational qualification and should be in-line experience. Candidate's work experience as Management Trainee / Graduate Engineer Trainee would be counted only in case he/she has been regularized in the same Company. Candidates must be working as on March 31, NFL said.

Candidates should submit application forms, available on the website, to the office of NFL. The application forms should reach NFL before May 27.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview. However, if large number of applications are received for the posts, NFL may conduct online test to shortlist candidates. "Candidates are required to qualify in the Personal Interview separately with minimum average of 50% marks in interview," the job notice reads.

Last date for receipt of application forms of candidates living in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep is June 3.

