National Fertilizers Limited To Recruit Materials, Finance Experts

National Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2021 has begun for materials, finance experts

National Fertilizers Limited has invited applications from experienced professionals in materials and finance disciplines. A total of 23 vacancies are available in senior manager, accounts officer, assistant manager (materials) and materials officer posts. Application forms are available on the official website nationalfertilizers.com.

Application Forms

"Accordingly, SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/ExSM category candidates are encouraged to apply. Further, NFL also reserves the right to raise/relax the minimum eligibility standards and to fill/ not to fill any or all of the above positions," it has said.

Chartered Accountants, Cost and Management Accountants, graduate engineers, candidates with MBA/PGDM, MBA (Materials Management /Supply Chain Management), PG Diploma in Materials Management (2 years regular course) with relevant years of work experience are eligible to apply. "The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria in respect of age, minimum educational qualification, post-qualification inline executive work experience in the relevant Pay Scale/ CTC shall be 30.04.2021 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever," the job notification reads.

Candidates have to submit the application form by post.

The last date for submission of application forms is June 25.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of personal interview. "Candidates are required to qualify in the Personal Interview separately with minimum average of 50% marks in interview. NFL reserves the right to conduct interview through video conferencing mode at its various offices," the job notice reads.

