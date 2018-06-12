Bank Of Baroda Announces PO Recruitment; 600 Posts

Online registration for the PO recruitment has begun and interested candidates can apply till July 2, 2018. Bank of Baroda will conduct online exam for the recruitment on July 28, 2018.
Graduates in the age group of 20-28 years as on July 2, 2018 are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must have minimum 55% in the qualifying degree (it is 50% for SC/ ST/ PWD).
Applicants must submit fees of Rs 600 (Rs 150 for SC / ST / Persons with Disability (PWD)).
The exam will comprise of questions from Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and English Language (Letter writing & Essay). The descriptive paper of only such candidates who secure a minimum qualifying mark in the objective test will be assessed.
Comments'The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in the Online Test will be arranged in descending order in each category and the candidates in the order of merit, subject to 4 times the number of intake in each category, will be called for Group Discussion and Interview. The qualifying marks in Online examination, Group Discussion & Interview will be as decided by the Bank,' reads the official notification.
