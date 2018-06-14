Airports Authority Of India Notifies Recruitment For Diploma Holders

AAI Recruitment 2018 For 186 Posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 186 Junior Assistant (Fire Service) and Senior Assistant (Electronics) posts. A total of 186 posts are open for recruitment out of which 147 are for Junior Assistant post for which Diploma candidates are eligible. For the Junior Assistant post candidates also need to have valid heavy vehicle driving license. For the Senior Assistant post, candidates with Diploma in Electronics / Tele Communication / Radio Engineering having two years of work experience are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be in the age group of 18-30 years. 'The date of birth as recorded in the Matriculation /Secondary Examinations certificates will only be accepted. No subsequent requests for change in date of birth will be entertained,' reads the official notification.

Candidates should apply at www.aai.aero/en/Careers/recruitment. Applicants must deposit Rs 1000 as fees.

AAI will conduct written test as a part of the selection process.' The E-Admit Card/Call Letter indicating particulars of the Candidate i.e., Name, Date of Birth, Category/Community, Sub-Category, Uploaded Signature, Photograph, Venue of Test & Address, Test Date & Time, Duration, Scheme, instruction to candidate, etc shall be intimated to registered E-Mail ID and Mobile No of candidate for downloading,' clarifies the recruiting body about the release of admit card.

