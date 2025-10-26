Airports Authority Of India Senior Assistant 2025 Admit Card Released, Download Directly Here

AAI Senior Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card for the Senior Assistants recruitment examination 2025. Candidates who applied for the examination can check and download the hall tickets/admit card on the official website aai.aero. The tentative date for Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Sr. Asstt. (Electronics), Sr. Asstt. (Accounts) and Sr. Asstt. (Official Language) is November 4, 2025.

"AAI Senior Assistant Admit Card Direct Link To Download"

How To Download AAI Admit Card?

Visit the official website aai.aero.

Go to the "Careers" sections and then to "recruitment" section.

On the homepage, click on "Click here for admit card" link beside the Senior assistant recruitment.

A new link will open, enter your user id and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Exam Details

The test will be held for a duration of 2 hours for 100 marks and no negative marking is applicable for wrong attempts.

The minimum passing marks required are 50 per cent for UR/EWS/OBC(NCL)/Ex-SM category candidates and 40 per cent for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.